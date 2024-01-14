Nigeria’s House of Representatives Extends Recess: A Look at Past Achievements and Future Expectations

The House of Representatives in Nigeria has announced an extension to its recess, with members now set to resume on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. This change from the initial date of January 23 was communicated in an official statement from the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, following a directive from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria.

An Extended New Year Break

The National Assembly concluded the preceding year on a high note, going on a break on December 30, 2023, after sanctioning the 2024 Appropriation Bill. The recent extension of the New Year break by a week, pushes the resumption of plenary discussions from the previously set date, January 23, to January 30. The rescheduling aims to allow lawmakers more time for consideration and passage of pending legislative matters.

Progress and Achievements

Since its inauguration in June 2023, the House has diligently addressed various national issues, including peace and security, social welfare, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, and economic growth. The Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, lauded the members for their commitment and bipartisan efforts during a special session held on December 30. The House has processed 500 motions and received 962 bills, with 120 bills advancing to the Second Reading and being worked on at the Committee stage.

A Significant Legislative Milestone

One of the House’s notable legislative accomplishments was the assent to the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2023 by President Bola Tinubu on November 23, 2023. This significant milestone underscores the House’s commitment to enacting laws that bolster national security and stimulate economic growth. As the lawmakers prepare to resume on January 30, expectations are high for continued dedication to the nation’s growth and development.

In conclusion, the House of Representatives’ extended recess reflects the need for lawmakers to have adequate time to address pending legislative matters. Their commitment to tackling issues of national importance, as demonstrated in the past year, sets a positive tone for the year 2024.