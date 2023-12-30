Nigeria’s House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024

The Nigerian House of Representatives has green-lit a budget of N28.78 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, an increase of N1.2 trillion from the initial proposal of N27.5 trillion presented by President Bola Tinubu. This financial plan includes N1.74 trillion for statutory transfers, N8.27 trillion for debt service, N8.78 trillion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditures, and N10 billion for capital expenditure.

Allocation of Funds in the 2024 Budget

Within this appropriation, the Senate received N49.14 billion while the House of Representatives was allocated N78.62 billion. The National Assembly Service Commission was granted N12.33 billion. Additionally, N20.39 billion is set aside for the remuneration and logistical needs of legislative aides. The National Institute for Legislative and Democracy Studies, an organization aimed at strengthening the legislative arm of government, was allocated N9.01 billion to enhance its capacity.

Public Accounts Committees’ Budget

The Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, bodies responsible for overseeing government expenditures, received N130 billion and N150 billion, respectively. These committees play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Implications of the Increased Budget

The increased budget underscores the government’s commitment to address key areas such as debt service, recurrent expenditures, and capital projects. However, it also represents a budget deficit of N9.18 trillion, equivalent to 3.88% of Nigeria’s GDP. The deficit will be financed through new borrowings, privatisation proceeds, and drawdowns on multilateral and bilateral loans. This strategy increases the country’s debt profile, underscoring the need for effective management of the allocated resources.