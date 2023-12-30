en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:35 pm EST
Nigeria’s House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024

The Nigerian House of Representatives has green-lit a budget of N28.78 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, an increase of N1.2 trillion from the initial proposal of N27.5 trillion presented by President Bola Tinubu. This financial plan includes N1.74 trillion for statutory transfers, N8.27 trillion for debt service, N8.78 trillion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditures, and N10 billion for capital expenditure.

Allocation of Funds in the 2024 Budget

Within this appropriation, the Senate received N49.14 billion while the House of Representatives was allocated N78.62 billion. The National Assembly Service Commission was granted N12.33 billion. Additionally, N20.39 billion is set aside for the remuneration and logistical needs of legislative aides. The National Institute for Legislative and Democracy Studies, an organization aimed at strengthening the legislative arm of government, was allocated N9.01 billion to enhance its capacity.

Public Accounts Committees’ Budget

The Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives, bodies responsible for overseeing government expenditures, received N130 billion and N150 billion, respectively. These committees play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Implications of the Increased Budget

The increased budget underscores the government’s commitment to address key areas such as debt service, recurrent expenditures, and capital projects. However, it also represents a budget deficit of N9.18 trillion, equivalent to 3.88% of Nigeria’s GDP. The deficit will be financed through new borrowings, privatisation proceeds, and drawdowns on multilateral and bilateral loans. This strategy increases the country’s debt profile, underscoring the need for effective management of the allocated resources.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jigawa Police Apprehend Six Suspects in Connection with Animal Rustling and Burglary

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

University of Uyo Announces Promotions to Professorial Ranks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Importance of Electoral Integrity in Nigeria: An Address by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 10th House of Representatives: A Six-Month Legislative Repor ...
@Nigeria · 43 mins
Nigeria's 10th House of Representatives: A Six-Month Legislative Repor ...
heart comment 0
Akwa Ibom State Bolsters Maritime Security with 14 Patrol Gunboats

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Akwa Ibom State Bolsters Maritime Security with 14 Patrol Gunboats
Navigating AccessBET: A Comprehensive Login Guide

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navigating AccessBET: A Comprehensive Login Guide
Nigeria Police Officers Picking Up Money Won’t Face Dismissal, Spokesperson Clarifies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Police Officers Picking Up Money Won't Face Dismissal, Spokesperson Clarifies
No Dismissal for Officers Collecting Money at Airport, Says Nigeria Police Spokesperson

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

No Dismissal for Officers Collecting Money at Airport, Says Nigeria Police Spokesperson
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
50 seconds
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
51 seconds
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
1 min
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
2 mins
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins
Uganda in Transformation: An Overview of Major Developments in Q2 2023
3 mins
Uganda in Transformation: An Overview of Major Developments in Q2 2023
Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead
5 mins
Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
6 mins
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
Fear Grips Kabalagala Parish Following Bomb Discovery Amid Regional Developments
7 mins
Fear Grips Kabalagala Parish Following Bomb Discovery Amid Regional Developments
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
11 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app