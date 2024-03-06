Nigeria's House of Representatives Advances Bill to Establish National Tax Crimes Commission

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives took a significant step forward by passing a bill through its second reading, aiming to establish a National Tax Crimes Commission. Spearheaded by Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu and eight other members, this private member bill targets the prevention and combating of tax-related crimes by addressing revenue leakages through non-payment, underpayment, and tax evasion, among other issues. This initiative is poised to protect taxpayer rights and ensure a more effective tax administration system in Nigeria.

Leading the debate, Hon. Felix Nweke highlighted the commission's primary goal: to plug all forms of leakages within the country's tax administration system. Nweke pointed out the various ways revenue leakages occur, including collusion between tax authorities' staff and citizens to underassess taxes, tax evasion by multinational corporations, and non-remittances of collected taxes due to fraud. He underscored the importance of establishing an Independent Tax Crimes and Oversight Commission with the capacity to investigate, audit, prevent, and combat tax-related crimes effectively.

Promoting Economic Efficiency and Protecting Taxpayer Rights

The bill emphasizes creating a tax administration system characterized by fairness, adequacy, simplicity, transparency, and administrative ease. It aims not only to prevent tax-related crimes but also to safeguard taxpayer rights, ensure the prosecution of corrupt tax officials, and secure complete remittances of all public revenues. By not focusing on increasing taxation but rather on enhancing the tax collection system, the bill seeks to increase public revenue through friendly and appropriate taxation practices. The commission's establishment is described as a strategic move to enhance fiscal resilience.

The initiative draws inspiration from similar independent tax auditing and investigating organizations globally, such as the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) in the United States and the Inspector-General of Taxation and Ombudsman (IGT/O) in Australia, among others. By referencing these models, the bill proposes a system that can address taxpayers' grievances promptly and encourage tax compliance through a friendly approach. The National Tax Crimes and Oversight Commission aims to entrench the five basic qualities of a good tax system as part of global best practices, thus ensuring a more robust and equitable tax administration in Nigeria.

As the bill moves closer to becoming law, it holds the promise of revolutionizing Nigeria's tax system by enhancing transparency, efficiency, and fairness. It represents a vital step towards combatting tax evasion and other related crimes, thereby fostering a culture of compliance and contributing significantly to the nation's economic security and development.