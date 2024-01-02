Nigeria’s Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024

As the new year unfolds, Nigeria’s Federal Government is set to introduce policies aiming to alleviate the economic stresses faced by its citizens, according to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma. In a recent Thanksgiving mass, Governor Uzodinma expressed confidence in the government’s new strategic approach to economic management.

Shifting Economic Strategies

The Nigerian government has announced a strategic shift in its approach, focusing on revenue generation and reducing its reliance on borrowing. The 2024 budget, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, indicates a decrease in the budget deficit from 6.1% to 3.8% of GDP. This shift comes after multiple warnings from the International Monetary Fund about Nigeria’s excessive borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Stimulating Market Growth

Several major listings, such as Dangote Foods, IHS, Dangote Refinery, and NNPCL, are anticipated to aid market growth in 2024. The Nigerian equities market concluded 2023 with a capitalisation of N40.917 trillion, and major appointments at the NGX and proposed mergers are expected to shape the market this year. The private sector has also shown signs of recovery, with the Stanbic IBTC Purchasing Managers Index rising in December.

Projected Challenges and Opportunities

However, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has projected a challenging start to 2024 for the manufacturing sector, anticipating possible recovery starting in the third quarter. Issues such as foreign exchange problems, inflation, and high interest rates are expected to impact the sector’s output.

Despite these challenges, there are potential opportunities on the horizon, including concessions involving seaports, airports, and roads that could offer opportunities for the cement sub-sector. Furthermore, the potential increase in global oil prices and anticipated gains from exchange rate unification could foster stability in the foreign exchange market.

As 2024 commences, Nigerians are hopeful that these strategic shifts and new policies will effectively mitigate the economic difficulties currently faced by the population.