Economy

Nigeria’s Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes ‘Ways and Means’

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Nigeria’s Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes ‘Ways and Means’

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has enacted a supplemental budget of N2.2 trillion for 2023 that will operate in conjunction with the 2024 budget until March 31, 2024. This decision is a result of the Federal Executive Council’s approval for increased spending on defense, infrastructure, and welfare packages nine weeks prior.

Securitization of ‘Ways and Means’

In a move that marks a significant shift in fiscal policy, Tinubu has securitized the ‘Ways and Means,’ a contentious credit facility offered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Traditionally, this facility has been used for short-term financing of government budget deficits and emergencies. The facility was formerly limited to 5% of the federal government’s previous year’s revenue, but in May 2023, the Senate increased the cap to 15% to cater to the financial requirements of the Buhari administration.

Criticism of Government’s Dependency

There have been criticisms that the government’s dependency on Ways and Means has been a contributing factor to escalating budget expenditures without corresponding practical revenue projections. In response to the criticism, Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance, stated that the administration is committed to phasing out Ways and Means. He emphasized that the government is shifting its focus to sourcing financing from the market rather than relying on CBN’s money printing.

Bringing Fiscal Order

The signing of the supplementary budget and the securitization of Ways and Means are part of measures aimed at establishing fiscal order and ending contentious borrowing practices. Alongside this move, President Tinubu also enacted the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget upon his return from the Christmas holidays in Lagos. The signing ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Senator Atiku Bagudu, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

Economy Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

