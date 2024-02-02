Minister Olawande Urges Collaboration to Combat Youth Drug Abuse

In an urgent call to action, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, Nigerian Minister of State for Youth Development, has implored stakeholders to unite in the fight against drug abuse among the nation's young population. The plea was made during his working visit to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Abuja, underscoring the necessity to equip the youth for employability and leadership positions.

In his address, Olawande unveiled plans to create the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA), a proposed institution with the goal of providing training designed to engage youth in productive pursuits, thereby diverting them away from the pitfalls of drug abuse and criminal activities. The minister shed light on the issues of unemployment, lack of engagement, and skill gaps that have collectively contributed to the surge in drug consumption and abuse among the youth.

A Nationwide Campaign

In an ambitious move, the ministry is set to launch a door-to-door campaign targeting young individuals across all 774 Local Government Areas. This initiative is intended to leverage the efforts of corp members to confront pressing issues such as drug abuse, corruption, and cybercrime. Olawande further appealed for support from the UN in establishing NIYA, with the goal of ensuring the youth are gainfully occupied.

Prior to the minister's remarks, the UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Oliver Stolp, acknowledged the various programs the UN has in place for youth engagement and combating drug abuse. The UNODC's World Drug Report 2023 highlights a concerning trend of escalating drug use and disorders. The report estimates over 296 million people used drugs in 2021, with nearly 40 million suffering from drug use disorders. Furthermore, it explores the environmental impact of drug trafficking, particularly in the Amazon Basin, and the challenges associated with treating drug-related disorders. Alarmingly, only one in five individuals received treatment for such disorders in 2021.