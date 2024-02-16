Makinde Advocates Flexible Federal Approach Amid Calls for Decentralization

In a move that underscores the complexities of Nigeria's federal structure, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on the Federal Government to embrace a more flexible approach to national development. During the commissioning of the Challenge—OdoOna Elewe-Ellebu-Apata Road in Ibadan, Makinde highlighted the need for states to chart their own paths, leveraging unique resources and capabilities to foster innovation and growth. This plea for autonomy is set against a backdrop of increasing calls for restructuring and more equitable governance across Nigeria.

Advertisment

The demand for a restructured Nigeria, with a significant devolution of powers to states, has been growing louder. Various groups in the South West, such as Afenifere, Agbekoya, and the Campaign for Yoruba Excellence (CYE), have been vocal about the current system's shortcomings. Their concerns center around the need for fiscal autonomy, control over internal security, and the ability to utilize local resources for development. Makinde's remarks resonate with these sentiments, emphasizing the diversity of Nigeria's states and the potential benefits of allowing them to develop independently.

Steps Towards Decentralization

Amidst the debates on restructuring, tangible steps are being taken towards decentralization. The resolution by the Federal Government and state governors to create state police is a landmark shift aimed at addressing Nigeria's pressing security issues. This initiative, coupled with the recruitment of forest rangers and efforts to combat youth unemployment, signifies a move towards more localized governance. However, concerns about the potential abuse of power and the need for careful implementation of these measures remain paramount.

Advertisment

The journey towards a more decentralized federalism is fraught with challenges. Governors across Nigeria have expressed difficulties in balancing the need for autonomy with financial dependencies on the Federal Government. Recent statements from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors highlight these concerns, pointing out the disparities between increased revenue allocations and the tangible improvements in the lives of citizens. The quest for a balanced federal structure also intersects with economic policies, including the impact of subsidy removal and currency reform on state finances. Moreover, the history and significance of Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory illustrate the complexities of governance and the importance of maintaining unity amidst diversity.

At the heart of these discussions lies the concern over the establishment of state police. The potential for misuse by state governors and the challenges of maintaining balanced law enforcement underscore the delicate balance required in Nigeria's federal system. The late Abubakar Tsav, a retired police commissioner, warned against the risks of disintegration, emphasizing the need for federal institutions to maintain impartiality.

As Nigeria grapples with these issues, Governor Makinde's call for allowing states to develop at their own pace represents a crucial dialogue on federalism's future in the country. By extending wage awards to workers in Oyo State, Makinde not only addresses immediate economic challenges but also signals a commitment to infrastructural development and democratic governance. The path forward requires careful consideration of diverse perspectives, the devolution of powers, and a collective effort to harness the unique strengths of Nigeria's states for national prosperity.

The debate over federalism in Nigeria encapsulates the broader struggle for equitable governance, economic stability, and national unity. The calls for restructuring, the challenges of decentralization, and the ongoing efforts to address security and economic issues highlight the complexity of navigating Nigeria's diverse federal landscape.