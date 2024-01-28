Nigeria's Federal Government Forms Committee to Review National Minimum Wage

The Federal Government of Nigeria has set in motion a significant initiative that could potentially alter the financial landscape for workers across the country. In a statement released by Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, it was revealed that a 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has been established. The committee's primary task is to propose a new national minimum wage for the nation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu authorized the formation of the committee, demonstrating his continued commitment to addressing issues of national importance. The committee is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 30, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in the quest for wage reform.

Composition of the Committee

Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, will chair the committee. The committee is a diverse and inclusive assembly, comprising representatives from the Federal Government, state governments, the private sector, and organized labor. Federal Government representatives include ministers and other high-ranking officials, while state government representatives are governors from various geopolitical zones of the country. The private sector is represented by members from the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association, the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Organized labor is represented by members from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

The formation of this committee signifies the government's commitment to engaging in a comprehensive review of the national minimum wage. This cooperative approach, involving an extensive range of stakeholders, is expected to yield a balanced and feasible proposal that addresses the concerns of all parties involved. The outcome of the committee's deliberations could herald a new era in Nigeria's labor and economic landscape, potentially improving the living standards of millions of workers nationwide.