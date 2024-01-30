Nigeria's Federal Government Forms Committee to Deliberate on New Minimum Wage

The Federal Government of Nigeria has established a 37-member committee to discuss the implementation of a new national minimum wage. The group, composed of representatives from government divisions, labor unions, and private sector stakeholders, is a response to rising demands from labor unions and civil society organizations for a review of the current minimum wage. They argue that the existing wage is no longer sufficient due to the increasing cost of living.

The committee's mandate is to negotiate and recommend a feasible minimum wage that is economically sustainable for both employees and employers. The decision to establish this committee reflects the government's acknowledgement of the need to ensure fair wages that can help cushion the impact of inflation on workers' purchasing power.

Formation of the Committee

The government has divulged that the committee will be chaired by Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, and comprise representatives from federal and state governments, the private sector, and organized labor. This initiative is in line with the International Labour Organisation, ILO, Convention 131, aiming to negotiate an agreeable new minimum wage.

The outcome of the committee's deliberations is expected to have significant implications for the workforce and the economy at large. This move, while addressing workers' concerns, also presents an opportunity to evaluate the economic sustainability of the proposed wages, considering the challenges of some state governments in paying the existing minimum wage.