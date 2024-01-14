Nigeria’s Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido

Veteran Nigerian politician, Sule Lamido, has shed light on the grim realities of the socio-political landscape in Nigeria, a nation held captive by the machinations of its ruling elite. In his critique, he accused the elite of weaponizing poverty, thereby reducing the common man to a state of abject poverty and dependence.

Parallels Drawn to Socratic Philosophy

The commentary offered by Lamido bears striking similarities to the philosophy of ancient Greek scholar, Socrates. Known for his apprehensions about democracy, Socrates propounded that governance should be entrusted to knowledgeable specialists, as he believed the common populace often lacked the intellectual apparatus necessary for informed decision-making. He argued that democracy, in its unchecked form, was susceptible to manipulation by demagogues.

Corruption Scandals and Public Reaction

Nigeria’s ruling class has been under scrutiny recently, with allegations of corruption casting long shadows over the government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revived money laundering investigations against several former governors and ex-ministers, with the amounts under investigation surpassing N853.8bn. Among those under the scanner are names like Sule Lamido, Kayode Fayemi, Ayo Fayose, Chimaroke Nnamani, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Diezani Alison Madueke.

Interestingly, the public reaction to these revelations has been divided. Some sections of society have rallied to defend the accused, their loyalties dictated more by tribal, gender, or regional affiliations rather than an objective assessment of the charges levelled.

Addressing Systemic Issues

While the government’s crackdown on corruption has garnered praise from some quarters, there is a growing recognition that the issues plaguing Nigeria are systemic. The common man, impoverished and disenfranchised by the elite, inadvertently props up the very structures that exploit him. This cycle of exploitation and subjugation has led to a weakened nation, susceptible to manipulation and control.

The author concludes by advocating for a refinement of democracy that plugs the loopholes enabling corruption. Yet, they also acknowledge the unpredictable potential of the masses to rise against oppression, drawing parallels to the Arab Spring, a revolutionary wave of protests and conflicts in the Arab world that began in 2010.