Nigeria’s Education Minister Calls for Synergy in Governance at LASU Event

On January 3, 2024, a digital conference centre was commissioned at the Lagos State University (LASU), marking another stride in the ongoing infrastructural development in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was graced with the presence of the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, who seized the opportunity to call for a stronger synergy between state governors and members of the National Assembly.

Collaboration for Development

The Minister’s call for collaboration comes at a time when the country is grappling with the need for rapid development that directly benefits the citizens. The project, facilitated by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, underscores the value of cooperation between different tiers of governance. Sununu emphasized the potential of such partnerships to fast-track development projects, using Gbajabiamila’s facilitation of the digital conference centre as a prime example.

A Host of Development Projects

Several other projects in the Surulere 1 constituency were highlighted at the event. These include a major road expansion that features a bridge, a new general hospital with an 80-bed capacity, and a mini multipurpose stadium. The general hospital, located in the Aralile Community, is a three-story structure designed to alleviate the healthcare burdens of the area. The road, a 1.6 km dualized pathway in Surulere, is aimed at easing traffic and improving connectivity in the region. Both were made possible through collaboration between the State Government and the federal legislature.

Future Plans: State Medical University

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu also outlined the government’s commitment to establishing a state medical university by the end of 2024. In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, this institution is projected to significantly enhance the capacity of Lagos in delivering medical services and attending to public health emergencies. Governor Sanwoolu further emphasized the key role governance plays in bringing about positive outcomes for citizens and meeting their expectations.

The event was attended by notable figures such as former deputy governor Femi Pedro and Vice Chancellor of LASU Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, amongst others, who all lauded the development strides and the collaborative efforts between different levels of governance.