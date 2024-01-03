en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria Government Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Nigeria Government Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles

In a concerted effort to alleviate economic hardship in Nigeria, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors are intensifying initiatives to improve the economic situation.

This commitment was emphasized during the inauguration of the second phase of a food items palliative distribution in Gombe local government, a strategic response to the current economic struggles experienced by citizens.

Key to these initiatives is the revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery, aimed at providing locally refined petroleum products to relieve the economic pressure.

This strategy comes in the wake of economic challenges following the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision that has stirred nationwide hardship.

However, Governor Yahaya assured Nigerians that the government is actively intervening to mitigate the impact, with the distribution of food palliatives to over 90,000 poor and vulnerable citizens at the forefront of this strategy.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Revamping Nigeria's Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tragic Auto-Crash Claims Six Lives and Injures Eleven on Kaduna–Zaria Road

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hadejia Emirate Zakkat Committee Distributes 132 Million to the Less F ...
@Economy · 15 mins
Hadejia Emirate Zakkat Committee Distributes 132 Million to the Less F ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria Premier Football League Reschedules Two Key Matches

By Salman Khan

Nigeria Premier Football League Reschedules Two Key Matches
Nigerian Woman Abroad Stops Financial Gifts Following Family Criticism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Woman Abroad Stops Financial Gifts Following Family Criticism
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
12 seconds
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
2 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
3 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
3 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
3 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
3 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
3 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
3 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
4 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
9 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app