Nigeria Government Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles

In a concerted effort to alleviate economic hardship in Nigeria, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors are intensifying initiatives to improve the economic situation.

This commitment was emphasized during the inauguration of the second phase of a food items palliative distribution in Gombe local government, a strategic response to the current economic struggles experienced by citizens.

Key to these initiatives is the revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery, aimed at providing locally refined petroleum products to relieve the economic pressure.

This strategy comes in the wake of economic challenges following the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision that has stirred nationwide hardship.

However, Governor Yahaya assured Nigerians that the government is actively intervening to mitigate the impact, with the distribution of food palliatives to over 90,000 poor and vulnerable citizens at the forefront of this strategy.