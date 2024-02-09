Thousands Await Unpaid Benefits in Ebonyi State, Governor Seeks Solutions

In the heart of Nigeria's Ebonyi State, a poignant struggle unfolds. Nearly five thousand retirees from local government ranks, along with the families of over a thousand late pensioners, eagerly await their hard-earned retirement benefits. The Local Government Staff Pensions Board (LGSPB) recently disclosed that these individuals are collectively owed a staggering 9.03 billion naira in arrears.

During an official visit to Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, the Executive Secretary of LGSPB, Mr. Emeka Nwonu, brought this pressing issue to light. The unsettling figures reveal that among the 4,920 living retirees, each waits for their rightful share of the retirement benefits. Adding to this, the families of 1,135 deceased pensioners also yearn for the settlement of the deserved compensation.

Governor Nwifuru's Acknowledgment and Call to Action

Governor Nwifuru recognized the gravity of the situation and stressed the importance of civil servants promptly processing their retirement documents. In his address, he emphasized that eligibility for gratuities is contingent upon receiving a pension. The state has initiated monthly gratuity payments in an attempt to alleviate the financial burden on its retirees.

In an effort to tackle the extensive backlog of payments, Governor Nwifuru approved the payment of pension and gratuity to retired civil servants dating back to 1996. This decision came shortly after his inauguration last year. However, the issue of extremely low pension payments remains a concern in Ebonyi State and other South Eastern states, with some pensions reportedly ranging from N450 to N1,000.

The National Union of Pensioners has highlighted the lack of pension harmonization and the failure of many states to implement the reviewed minimum wage, resulting in unrealized pension increases. With the Federal Government expressing interest in raising retiree pensions in 2023, hope lingers for those who have devoted their lives to public service.