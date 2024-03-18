Nigeria's Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu Demands Accurate Census for Economic Planning

During a recent inaugural dinner in Abuja, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, called on the National Population Commission (NPC) to deliver accurate and reliable population statistics for Nigeria. Highlighting the critical role of precise demographic data in economic planning and infrastructure development, Kalu emphasized the necessity of moving beyond estimates to achieve effective national development strategies. This appeal was made amidst preparations for the forthcoming census, underlining the urgency and importance of the task at hand.

Urgency for Accurate Data

Kalu pointed out the longstanding issue of relying on approximate population figures, which he argued, undermines Nigeria's stature as the "giant of Africa." He stressed the importance of exact numbers for each state and region, facilitating precise economic planning and resource allocation. "Economic planning without actual knowledge of the population is a waste of time," he remarked, indicating the direct correlation between accurate population data and the efficient use of national resources.

Government's Inclusive Approach

The Deputy Speaker also lauded President Bola Tinubu's inclusive government approach, particularly highlighting the strategic appointments from the Igbo community despite their low vote contribution in the 2023 presidential election. Kalu's discourse extended to the broader political landscape, advocating for national unity and increased support for the current administration's policies. He underscored the government's efforts to address economic challenges, calling for patience and solidarity among Nigerians.

Implications for Nigeria's Future

The call for accurate population data is more than just a plea for numerical precision; it is a foundational step towards realizing Nigeria's potential in economic development, infrastructure, and global investment attraction. As the nation stands on the brink of another census, the outcomes of this exercise will significantly influence policy-making, project allocation, and international relations. With the Deputy Speaker's remarks, the spotlight is now on the NPC to fulfill this critical responsibility, potentially shaping Nigeria's path towards becoming an accurately documented, economically vibrant, and inclusively governed nation.