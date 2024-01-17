Nigerian Defence Minister Warns Against Ransom Payments Amid Kidnapping Concerns

In a bold directive, Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Muhammadu Badaru, has urged citizens to cease the unlawful practice of paying ransoms to kidnappers and bandits. The Minister emphasized that such transactions only serve to embolden criminals and compromise public safety. His stance aligns with the President's instructions to security agencies to reinforce efforts to eradicate criminal activities, particularly in response to a surge in kidnappings in the suburbs surrounding Kaduna and Niger states.

The increase in kidnapping incidents has been linked to bandits fleeing from ongoing security operations in the northwest and parts of the north-central regions. In an attempt to counteract this worrying trend, the Nigerian Senate has bolstered its stance against ransom payments. The legislative body passed the Terrorism Prevention Act 2013 Amendment Bill 2022, which criminalizes the act of paying ransoms. Violators of this law could face a minimum of 15 years imprisonment upon conviction.

A Warning Against Crowdfunding Ransoms

Badaru's warning against the illicit act of paying ransoms extended to the practice of crowdfunding. He cautioned that resorting to crowdfunding to amass ransom payments for kidnap victims would only exacerbate the rate of abductions. The Minister urged Nigerians to manage the kidnapping situation intelligently and quietly, highlighting the detrimental effect of public discussion of security matters, which could undermine the effectiveness of security agencies.

In addition to his focus on kidnappings, the Minister mentioned an ongoing investigation into a recent explosion in Ibadan. The incident is currently under scrutiny, with preliminary reports suggesting a possible link to illegal mining activities or a gas explosion. In response, a committee has been formed to probe the enforcement of explosive control laws in relation to this event.

Connecting the dots between kidnapping for ransom and the broader security landscape, the Minister's directive serves as a stark reminder of the importance of solidarity, resilience, and adherence to the rule of law in the face of adversity. His words echo across Nigeria, urging citizens to resist any form of encouragement or facilitation of criminal activities as the country strives to suppress the surge in violent crimes.