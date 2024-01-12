Nigeria’s CSOs Defend Interior Minister Amidst Contract Scandal

In a bid to quell the rising public outcry over a contracts scandal involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Nigeria have rallied behind the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN), leading the defense, calls for the public to consider the minister’s track record and contributions to national development before rushing to judgment.

At the Heart of the Scandal

The controversy revolves around a N438M contract tied to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. The allegations of misuse of public funds have led to increasing demands for Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s resignation, sparking a nationwide debate on his integrity and leadership capabilities. However, the NCSCN and several other CSOs have urged the public and President Bola Tinubu to disregard these calls, emphasizing the need for a balanced perspective.

CSOs Stand Firm

Among the organizations voicing their support for the embattled minister is the Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG). The group’s convener, Chief Ogakwu Dominic, stressed the importance of countering misinformation and bias. He highlighted Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s accomplishments in office, such as swift clearance of a passport backlog at the Nigeria Immigration Service and securing funds for prison inmates’ fines. The Akoko Youth Forum, a socio-political group, also expressed its steadfast support for the minister, calling for a fair and unbiased investigation into the allegations.

A Divided Front

The solidarity displayed by the CSOs, however, is not without its detractors. While some factions within the CSO community demand Dr. Tunji-Ojo’s resignation or suspension citing conflict of interest and violation of public procurement laws, others, including former lawmaker Shehu Sani, argue that no laws have been broken. Amidst this controversy, the affairs of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation are now overseen by its Permanent Secretary following the suspension of Dr. Betta Edu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also summoned Dr. Edu for questioning.

In this swirling maelstrom of accusations and defenses, the CSOs continue to play a vital role in shaping public opinion. Their advocacy for a balanced view of the situation, weighing the minister’s achievements against the allegations, underscores their commitment to justice and fair play. As the saga unfolds, their stance could significantly influence the outcome, shaping the course of Nigerian politics.