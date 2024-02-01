Nigeria's Attorney General Urges Religious Leaders to Battle Corruption

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, has urged religious and traditional leaders to join the fight against corruption during an event organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. The event also saw the launch of the 'Interfaith Preaching and Teaching Manuals' and the 'Fraud Risk Assessment Project for Ministries, Departments and Agencies.'

Fagbemi spotlighted the significant role of religion as an agent of social control and positive change, and the potential of Nigeria's youth, constituting 70% of the country's populace, as crucial allies in combating economic and financial crimes. His concerns extended to religious entities involved in corrupt practices, underscoring the importance of their rectitude in this battle.

The Collective Approach to Combat Corruption

Fagbemi stressed the need for a collective approach to combat corruption, involving prevention, investigation, and prosecution. He encouraged religious leaders and the youth to support the EFCC's efforts, signaling the necessity of their active involvement in this crusade.

The chairman of the EFCC unveiled the involvement of religious entities in money laundering activities for terrorist organizations. Moreover, a significant fraud case linked to a religious organization's bank account was under investigation. These revelations amplify the necessity for religious bodies to uphold their roles as agents of ethical conduct and social control.

Fagbemi, along with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, highlighted the importance of rallying religious leaders and the youth in the fight against corruption. They emphasized the potential of religion as a tool for ethical reformation and the power of preventive measures in curbing corruption.