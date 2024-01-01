Nigeria’s APM Calls for Accountability and Improved Leadership in 2024

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Nigeria, under the leadership of its National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, has ushered Nigerians into the year 2024 with a resounding call for accountability from their leaders. The need for better leadership and well-conceived policies was underscored in Dantalle’s New Year message as he acknowledged the economic hardships Nigerians faced in the previous year.

APM’s Call for National Rebirth

Describing the New Year as a new beginning in the collective march towards national greatness, Dantalle emphasized that it’s time for enhanced patriotism and dedicated service to the nation. The APM chairman projected the party at the forefront of a national rescue mission aimed at halting the drift towards economic stagnation, political upheavals, and societal ills such as ethnic conflicts, terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping.

An Emphasis on Renewal and Reconstruction

The APM extended a New Year message to Nigerians, emphasizing the urgent need for national renewal and reconstruction. The party urged individuals and the nation as a whole to envision a future Nigeria devoid of oppression, urging active participation in nation-building. Recognizing the unprecedented hardships experienced by Nigerians in 2023, the party expressed confidence in overcoming obstacles for greater prosperity and national greatness.

Niger State Governor’s Stand on Alcohol Ban

In an unrelated issue, former House of Representatives member, Robinson Uwak, defended Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State against reports of an impending alcohol ban. Uwak clarified that an alcohol ban is not a priority for Governor Bago’s administration. He debunked the existence of the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board, which was claimed to have announced the ban. Uwak lauded Governor Bago’s inclusive governance and his commitment to the state’s infrastructure and economy. He stressed that Bago has no extremist agenda and highly values Nigeria’s diversity.