Nigeria's APC Unveils Handbook for 'Progressive Institute' to Foster Good Governance

With a commitment to fostering good governance and enhancing political discourse, Nigeria's ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is charting a new course. The party's national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced the development of a handbook for its proposed 'Progressive Institute' at an event in Abuja. This initiative aims to create a resource and research center dedicated to promoting democracy through science and technology.

Designed to function as both a think tank and an intellectual resource center, the Progressive Institute will focus on policy research, capacity building for party members, and the development of a curriculum for ideological training. The institute is poised to undertake comprehensive research on the policies and programs of APC governments, and to organize governance forums for performance evaluations by governors and ministers.

Handbook: The Guiding Light for Progressive Governance

The handbook forms an integral part of the Progressive Institute. It is envisioned as a tool to guide the party members and to differentiate the APC from other political entities. With the handbook, the party aims to promote democracy, good governance, inclusiveness, and equity in the country while enhancing the capacity and ideological training for its members.

Dr. Ganduje highlighted the party's commitment to elevating the quality of political discourse in Nigeria. He expressed the party's determination to embed well-defined ideological principles within its governance. Meanwhile, APC national secretary, Ajibola Basiru, affirmed the secretariat's dedication to assisting politicians who aim to serve the public effectively. The establishment of the Progressive Institute and the development of the handbook are seen as deliberate efforts to promote good governance and strengthen the decision-making process within the party.