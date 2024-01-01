en English
Finance

Nigeria’s APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
In a provocative move, Salihu Lukman, a former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria’s North-West region, has argued that the party needs an annual budget of N100 billion to operate effectively. This suggestion comes at a time when the party’s current leadership under Abdullahi Ganduje is grappling with financial difficulties and has not yet contemplated Lukman’s funding proposal.

Why a Hefty Budget?

Lukman’s call for a substantial budget is rooted in his belief that the party needs to fund its activities across various levels, including states, local governments, and local wards. He fears that without adequate funding, the party’s leadership may falter in their commitment to their responsibilities. The proposed budgetary allocation would also establish the rewards and conditions of service for party leadership on par with public service positions. In this scenario, the National Chairman would enjoy the same conditions as the Vice President, with other rankings following suit down the hierarchy.

Resolving the Funding Issue

Lukman asserts that resolving the funding issue is crucial for the APC. He argues that the absence of a well-defined and robust budget might push the National Chairman to become reliant on donations from government officials. Such a situation could undermine the party’s capacity to influence and regulate their conduct, consequently hampering its political efficacy. Lukman also commends the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for proposing the establishment of the National Institute for Progressive Study, which he sees as part of a wider strategic reform initiative by the party.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

The proposed N100 billion budget, if approved, could have profound implications for Nigerian politics and the APC’s operations. It would set a precedent for political party funding in Nigeria and could potentially redefine the balance of power within the party’s ranks. However, the proposal is not without controversy, as it raises questions about the sources of these funds and the potential for increased corruption. Nevertheless, Lukman’s proposal has sparked a much-needed debate about the role of money in politics and the need for transparent and accountable political party financing in Nigeria.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

