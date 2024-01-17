Nigeria's APC Commends INEC, Highlights Plans for Stronger Party Organization

In a distinctive stride towards a more organized and rule-abiding political process, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its diligent management of elections. His comments came during an official visit by INEC's election and party monitoring team to the APC's Buhari House national secretariat in Abuja.

Ganduje emphatically spotlighted the role of politicians in election-related violence. He asserted that the culpability for the insecurity experienced during elections lies with the political partisans, exonerating INEC from any blame. His remarks bring to the fore the pressing need to hold politicians accountable for their actions that mar the electoral process.

APC's Commitment to Year-Round Activity

Dr. Ganduje assured INEC and the wider public of the APC's dedication to maintaining a lively party throughout the year. By ensuring year-round party activity, the APC is striving to enhance its operational functionality at all levels. Ganduje's pledge underlines the party's commitment to a continuously active political process, not limited to election seasons.

Further outlining the APC's active strides towards a more progressive political landscape, Ganduje mentioned plans to implement e-registration for party members. This digitalization drive will not only streamline party operations but will also ensure broader and more efficient member engagement. Additionally, the establishment of a National Institute for Progressive Studies is in the offing. The proposed institute will educate members on the principles of democracy, aiming to curb hate speech and promote a more informed and responsible political discourse.

These comments from the APC's national chairman underscore the party's commitment to a more organized political process. The focus on addressing the issue of election-related violence and insecurity, alongside internal party organization and education, signals a positive shift towards a more rule-abiding and conscientious political landscape in Nigeria.