Nigeria’s 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has enacted the 2024 Appropriation Bill, setting the national budget at N28.78 trillion. The budget signing ceremony, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was graced by top government officials including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. Among others in attendance were the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

People-Centric Budget

The N28.78 trillion budget, regarded as people-centric, received a confident nod from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. The Speaker assured Nigerians of a notable difference in budget implementation once the budget became law. He highlighted the sacrifices made to ensure the budget’s timely passage and the diligent adjustments made to it, expressing confidence in its potential to impact significantly on the economy and the lives of Nigerians.

Key Budget Provisions

The approved budget, N1.2 trillion higher than the initial proposal, sets the total expenditure at N28,777,404,073,861. Statutory transfers account for N1,742,786,788,150, recurrent expenditure N8,768,5330,852, and capital expenditure N9,995,143,298,028. The budget anticipates GDP growth of 3.88 percent. President Bola Tinubu also plans to enforce the national living wage in 2024 and has reassured Nigerians that his reform efforts are on track.

Financing the Deficit

The budget estimates a deficit of N9.18 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, a decrease from the N13.78 trillion deficit recorded in 2023. The deficit will be financed through new borrowings totaling N7.83 trillion, N298.49 billion from Privatization Proceeds, and a N1.05 trillion drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects. The goal is to have the Appropriation Act in effect from January 1, 2024.