en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria’s 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has enacted the 2024 Appropriation Bill, setting the national budget at N28.78 trillion. The budget signing ceremony, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was graced by top government officials including the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. Among others in attendance were the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

People-Centric Budget

The N28.78 trillion budget, regarded as people-centric, received a confident nod from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. The Speaker assured Nigerians of a notable difference in budget implementation once the budget became law. He highlighted the sacrifices made to ensure the budget’s timely passage and the diligent adjustments made to it, expressing confidence in its potential to impact significantly on the economy and the lives of Nigerians.

Key Budget Provisions

The approved budget, N1.2 trillion higher than the initial proposal, sets the total expenditure at N28,777,404,073,861. Statutory transfers account for N1,742,786,788,150, recurrent expenditure N8,768,5330,852, and capital expenditure N9,995,143,298,028. The budget anticipates GDP growth of 3.88 percent. President Bola Tinubu also plans to enforce the national living wage in 2024 and has reassured Nigerians that his reform efforts are on track.

Financing the Deficit

The budget estimates a deficit of N9.18 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, a decrease from the N13.78 trillion deficit recorded in 2023. The deficit will be financed through new borrowings totaling N7.83 trillion, N298.49 billion from Privatization Proceeds, and a N1.05 trillion drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects. The goal is to have the Appropriation Act in effect from January 1, 2024.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year's Gesture of Mercy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bishop Odedeji Delivers Message of Hope for Nigeria in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Soludo's New Year Message: 2024, the Year of Changing Gears

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles ...
heart comment 0
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
APM Calls for Accountability in Nigeria’s New Year; NUPRC Reveals 2024 Action Plan

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

APM Calls for Accountability in Nigeria's New Year; NUPRC Reveals 2024 Action Plan
FRSC Chief Urges Nigerians to Adhere to Traffic Rules in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

FRSC Chief Urges Nigerians to Adhere to Traffic Rules in New Year Message
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
2 mins
South Korea's Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
4 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
7 mins
Odisha Woman Ends Life Following Husband's Tragic Demise in Workplace Accident
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
7 mins
Vipers SC: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Future
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
8 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
8 mins
New Year's Developments in India: Entertainment, Regional News, and Health Highlights
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
9 mins
A Bridge of Solidarity: Istanbul Stands with Palestine
Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing
9 mins
Botswana Ponders State-Funded Political Party Financing
Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar
10 mins
Political Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Fires Back at Ajit Pawar
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
12 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app