Economy

Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:44 pm EST
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons

The Nigerian House of Representatives, led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, has provided an explanation for the N1.2 trillion increase in the 2024 budget. The revision brings the total budget to N28.7 trillion, a considerable increase from the initially proposed N27.5 trillion. The alterations have been made considering the revenue projections from Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) and the potential impact of inflation.

Revised Exchange Rate and Revenue Contributions

The original executive proposal had an exchange rate pegged at N750 to the dollar, a rate the House deemed unrealistic. As a consequence, they revised it to N800 to the dollar. After discussions with the GOEs, these entities have agreed to raise their revenue contributions to N700 billion, a decision significantly influencing the budget increase.

Capital Expenditure Supersedes Recurrent Spending

The additional funds have been primarily allocated to capital expenditures, marking a historic moment as the first time capital allocations exceed recurrent spending in the Nigerian budget. A significant portion of these funds, amounting to N850 billion, has been earmarked for the education sector, demonstrating a commitment to the nation’s future.

Senate’s Approval and Budget Presentation

The Senate has also endorsed the revised budget, passing it on the same day as the House. This unified action by the National Assembly underlines the seriousness with which fiscal matters are being addressed. President Bola Tinubu had initially presented the budget to the National Assembly on November 29, with the revised budget reflecting a commitment to the growth and development of the nation.

With an increased focus on capital expenditure, the 2024 budget outlines a clear direction for Nigeria’s economic trajectory. The commitment to education and the realistic approach to exchange rates and revenue generation demonstrate a pragmatic yet progressive approach to budget allocation. The Nigerian government’s decision to prioritize capital projects over recurrent spending indicates a strong focus on the country’s long-term growth and development.

Economy Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

