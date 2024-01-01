en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increase Sparks Controversy

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increase Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move that has sparked backlash from major stakeholders, Nigeria’s National Assembly has approved an increase of N1.2 trillion to the 2024 budget. The original proposal by President Bola Tinubu stood at N27.5 trillion, but lawmakers raised it to N28.78 trillion before passing it into law.

Defending their decision, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the appropriation committee chairs of both legislative chambers cited the need to align the budget with current economic realities.

These include the removal of fuel subsidy and the efforts to unify exchange rates. Furthermore, they asserted that the actual increase to the Federal Government’s consolidated revenue, after deducting statutory transfers, was around N446 billion.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

