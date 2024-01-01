en English
Economy

Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Hike Sparks Controversy and Economic Concerns

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
The National Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Labour Party (LP), and other entities have expressed their strong disapproval of the National Assembly’s decision to increase Nigeria’s 2024 budget by a staggering N1.2 trillion.

The move has sparked a wave of concern about the potential consequences for the nation’s economy, particularly in relation to fiscal responsibility and the burden on taxpayers.

A Budget Hike Raising Economic Concerns

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, justified the budget increase, attributing it to the government-owned enterprises’ commitment to increase their revenue in the new fiscal year.

However, the decision has met with widespread criticism for its potential implications. Dr Uche Uwaleke, a financial expert, warned that the increase would render the inflation rate projection of 21.4% for 2024 unrealistic, potentially leading to adverse effects on inflation and interest rates.

The budget hike, from the original N27.5 trillion submitted by the executive arm of Nigeria’s government to a record N28.7 trillion, has primarily resulted from the upward adjustment in the exchange rate from N750 to N800 to the dollar. This adjustment introduces a layer of uncertainty in budget implementation, thereby causing unrest among stakeholders.

Stakeholders Outrage

Among the objectors, the NLC, NECA, and LP have been vocal about their concerns. They argue that the budget increment may lead to increased borrowing, higher debt servicing costs, and could potentially exacerbate the already prevalent economic challenges in Nigeria.

Their discontent stems from the belief that the decision lacks transparency and could serve as a conduit to funnel public resources into private pockets, thereby burdening the nation with further debt.

Call for Prudence and Accountability

The criticism reflects a broader demand for prudent spending and accountability in the government’s financial management. The stakeholders are calling for a review of the budget increment to ensure it aligns with the country’s economic objectives and does not impose undue strain on the economy.

They also urge the government to provide quick and sustainable solutions to the economic hardships faced by millions of Nigerian citizens.

As Nigeria grapples with high deficits due to low tax revenue and falling oil production, this budget increment has thrown the spotlight on the need for more effective policy implementation and fiscal responsibility. The story of Nigeria’s 2024 budget is a tale of economic realities colliding with fiscal decisions, making it a crucial issue to watch in the coming year.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

