Economy

Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability

In a wave of criticism, leading Nigerian bodies including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the Labour Party (LP), and other entities have voiced their concern over the decision of the National Assembly (NASS) to escalate the 2024 federal budget by a hefty N1.2 trillion. This decision, they argue, lacks transparency and could potentially harm the nation’s economy.

A Matter of Fiscal Responsibility

The increase in budget, raising the original N27.5 trillion to an unprecedented N28.7 trillion, is primarily a result of an upward adjustment in the exchange rate from N750 to N800 to the dollar. Critics argue that this leap, made without clear justification, fails to consider Nigeria’s current economic challenges. The NLC, NECA, and LP worry that this budget hike could trigger more government borrowing, piling on further debt, and negatively affecting the country’s fiscal stability.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu)

Call for Accountability and Prudence

These organizations are demanding accountability in the budgeting process, urging that decisions should reflect the economic realities and prioritize the welfare of the citizens. They contend that the N1.2 trillion could be more effectively utilized to address pressing issues such as poverty alleviation, unemployment, and the provision of basic amenities. The call for prudence in spending and accountability in financial management echoes a broader demand from the public, as Nigeria continues to grapple with high deficits due to low tax revenue and decreased oil production.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Hike Sparks Controversy and Economic Concerns)

Implications for the Future

This budget increment has spotlighted the need for more effective policy implementation and fiscal responsibility. The situation raises questions about the role of the National Assembly in safeguarding the nation’s financial resources and the efficacy of the budgeting process overall. As the nation faces economic instability, the actions of the National Assembly will be under scrutiny, with the hope that future budgetary decisions will be made with greater transparency and a keen eye for the economic implications.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

