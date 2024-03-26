Nigeria's 2023 Governorship Elections: A Harrowing Tale of Violence and Turmoil

Nigeria's 2023 governorship elections, particularly in Kogi State, have been likened to a war zone by Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Bertrand Onuoha. The elections, characterized by high levels of violence and irregularities, saw All Progressives Congress candidate Usman Ododo emerge victorious, a result that was contested by rivals due to alleged malpractices. Onuoha decried the lack of internal democracy within Nigerian politics, attributing much of the pre-election violence to intra-party conflicts and calling for significant reforms to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process.

Election Violence: A Deep-Rooted Issue

The November 11, 2023, governorship election in Kogi State was marked by unprecedented bitterness and hostility, according to Onuoha. The absence of internal democracy within political parties is blamed for much of the violence, with pre-election disputes often arising from within the same political family. The Commissioner stressed that without drastic preemptive measures and stakeholder engagement, the situation could have escalated further, potentially jeopardizing the election's conduct.

Challenges in Addressing Electoral Malpractice

Despite the deployment of extensive security measures during the off-season elections, the systemic issues underlying election violence in Nigeria remain largely unaddressed. Onuoha's observations underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to election security, including grassroots engagement and legal reforms to deter electoral violence and malpractice. The scarcity of prosecutions for election-related offenses since 1999 highlights a critical gap in the enforcement of existing laws.

Advocacy for Reform and Accountability

Executive Director of Kimpact Development Initiative, Bukola Idowu, echoed the Commissioner's concerns, advocating for stronger legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms to hold perpetrators of electoral violence accountable. The organization's six-month monitoring of the election environment revealed distinct dynamics and sources of violence in the states of Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo, further emphasizing the complexity of addressing electoral violence in Nigeria. Idowu called for clarity in legislative frameworks to empower law enforcement agencies to effectively prosecute electoral offenders.

As Nigeria grapples with the aftermath of its 2023 governorship elections, the call for reform and accountability grows louder. The experiences shared by Onuoha and Idowu shed light on the urgent need for systemic changes to restore integrity and safety to the electoral process. Only through concerted efforts to address the root causes of election violence and malpractice can Nigeria hope to achieve a truly democratic and peaceful political landscape.