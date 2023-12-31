en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment

The 2023 Nigerian general elections signified the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s era and unfolded a new chapter in the country’s political history. The stage was set for a fierce competition, primarily among three candidates – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Pre-Election Dynamics

Political campaigns and party primaries in 2022 were marked by the intensity of the contest. The ‘Obidient’ movement, driving Peter Obi’s campaign, gained substantial momentum, especially among the youth and elder statesmen. However, there were concerns about Obi’s broader appeal. A crack within the PDP became evident as five governors refrained from backing their party’s presidential nominee, potentially affecting the party’s chances. On the other hand, the APC faced unrest within certain religious communities due to their Muslim-Muslim ticket.

(Read Also: DHQ’s Proactive Approach Maintains Peace in Nigeria’s South-West in 2023)

Presidential Election: Controversies and Outcome

The presidential election, held on February 25, was marred by logistical issues and violence in certain areas. A significant concern was the failure to upload election results in real-time to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results viewing portal (IReV), leading to agitation from the opposition and civil society groups. Despite these challenges, APC’s Tinubu was declared the winner with 36.61% of the votes, followed by PDP and LP securing 29.07% and 25.40% respectively. The opposition’s legal challenges were dismissed by the courts at all levels, affirming Tinubu’s victory.

(Read Also: Olushola Ojo: A Trailblazer in Traditional Nigerian Fashion)

Governorship Elections and Post-Election Verdicts

The governorship elections on March 18 saw the APC and PDP each secure two states, while LP and NNPP each gained one. Two elections initially deemed inconclusive were later resolved in favor of PDP and APC in Adamawa and Kebbi, respectively. Post-election tribunal verdicts led to additional changes in states like Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau.

The 2023 Nigerian general elections, though marked by several controversies and challenges, resulted in a significant political transition. The implications of this election resonate beyond the boundaries of Nigeria, signaling a new phase in the country’s political landscape.

Read More 

0
Elections Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Powerbroker Nick Goiran's Potential Political Comeback in WA Liberal Party

By Geeta Pillai

Ali Zahir Triumphs in Felidhoo: A New Chapter Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Sir Keir Starmer and Labour's Centrist Shift Ahead of 2024 UK General Election

By Bijay Laxmi

2024 Presidential Election: Indicators and Dynamics ...
@Elections · 4 hours
2024 Presidential Election: Indicators and Dynamics ...
heart comment 0
Australian Prime Minister Courts WA Voters Amid Mounting Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Prime Minister Courts WA Voters Amid Mounting Challenges
Akhilesh Yadav Rings Alarm Bells Over BJP’s Potential 2024 Victory

By Rafia Tasleem

Akhilesh Yadav Rings Alarm Bells Over BJP's Potential 2024 Victory
Pakistan’s Election Commission Rejects Imran Khan’s Election Bid

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Election Commission Rejects Imran Khan's Election Bid
India’s Election Commission Bolsters EVM Security, Addresses Opposition’s Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Election Commission Bolsters EVM Security, Addresses Opposition's Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
NBL's Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season
1 min
NBL's Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season
Zambia's Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge's Suspension
2 mins
Zambia's Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge's Suspension
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
3 mins
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
3 mins
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
4 mins
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
Declassified Files Unveil Intricacies of UK's Transition of Power
5 mins
Declassified Files Unveil Intricacies of UK's Transition of Power
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
7 mins
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
8 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
9 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app