Nigeria’s 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment

The 2023 Nigerian general elections signified the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s era and unfolded a new chapter in the country’s political history. The stage was set for a fierce competition, primarily among three candidates – Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Pre-Election Dynamics

Political campaigns and party primaries in 2022 were marked by the intensity of the contest. The ‘Obidient’ movement, driving Peter Obi’s campaign, gained substantial momentum, especially among the youth and elder statesmen. However, there were concerns about Obi’s broader appeal. A crack within the PDP became evident as five governors refrained from backing their party’s presidential nominee, potentially affecting the party’s chances. On the other hand, the APC faced unrest within certain religious communities due to their Muslim-Muslim ticket.

(Read Also: DHQ’s Proactive Approach Maintains Peace in Nigeria’s South-West in 2023)

Presidential Election: Controversies and Outcome

The presidential election, held on February 25, was marred by logistical issues and violence in certain areas. A significant concern was the failure to upload election results in real-time to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results viewing portal (IReV), leading to agitation from the opposition and civil society groups. Despite these challenges, APC’s Tinubu was declared the winner with 36.61% of the votes, followed by PDP and LP securing 29.07% and 25.40% respectively. The opposition’s legal challenges were dismissed by the courts at all levels, affirming Tinubu’s victory.

(Read Also: Olushola Ojo: A Trailblazer in Traditional Nigerian Fashion)

Governorship Elections and Post-Election Verdicts

The governorship elections on March 18 saw the APC and PDP each secure two states, while LP and NNPP each gained one. Two elections initially deemed inconclusive were later resolved in favor of PDP and APC in Adamawa and Kebbi, respectively. Post-election tribunal verdicts led to additional changes in states like Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau.

The 2023 Nigerian general elections, though marked by several controversies and challenges, resulted in a significant political transition. The implications of this election resonate beyond the boundaries of Nigeria, signaling a new phase in the country’s political landscape.

Read More