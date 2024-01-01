en English
Nigeria

Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
In a segment titled ‘People Talk,’ Nigerians of various walks of life expressed their hopes and expectations for the year 2024. The citizens shared diverse perspectives, reflecting their aspirations for political stability, economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced social welfare programs.

A Common Desire for Effective Governance

Many voiced their desire for a more effective government, capable of addressing the challenges of corruption, unemployment, and insecurity that have plagued the country. Despite the hardships faced, the general mood was one of cautious optimism, with individuals looking forward to the potential opportunities and developments the new year might bring.

Voices of Prominent Figures

Prominent Nigerians, including governors, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and others, congratulated Nigerians on the new year and encouraged them to have hope for a fruitful 2024. They emphasized the need for unity, support for government reforms, and optimism for economic growth. President Bola Tinubu delivered his first New Year speech to the citizens, promising to fight obstacles that impede business competitiveness in the country.

Yearning for Positive Change

The conversations revealed a common sentiment among Nigerians: a yearning for positive change that would lead to a better quality of life for all. They called for unity and collective action to achieve the progress they envision for their nation. Nigerians celebrated the New Year with stunning firework displays, expressing gratitude for the new year and sharing their hopes and well wishes for 2024.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

