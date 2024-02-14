Nigeria Survey Shows Support for Self-Defense Gun Ownership Liberalization

In a startling revelation, an extensive survey conducted by the LiberalizeGunRights campaign in Nigeria has unveiled that the majority of Nigerians support liberalizing gun ownership. Amid escalating attacks and killings, this majority opinion could significantly alter the nation's approach to self-defense.

The recent survey garnered 325 responses, painting a vivid picture of the Nigerian public's stance on gun rights. A staggering 77% of the respondents voiced their support for the liberalization of gun ownership for all Nigerians. This overwhelming support was not limited to urban areas or specific demographics. Instead, it highlighted a nationwide yearning for enhanced self-protection.

The survey's findings were particularly compelling when it came to farmers. An astounding 92% of the respondents favored liberalizing gun ownership for this group. This support was echoed in rural Nigeria (90%), the Middle Belt (91%), and Southern Nigeria (83%). These regions, often plagued by violence and insecurity, are home to many farmers who are particularly vulnerable to attacks.

The Exception: Permitless Carry

While the support for liberalizing gun ownership was overwhelming, the same could not be said for permitless carry. The majority of respondents did not support permitless carry for all Nigerians. However, there was a notable exception in the case of farmers. Here, 44% of the respondents expressed their support for permitless carry.

In response to the escalating violence and the survey's findings, Senator Ned Nwoko has proposed a bill. This bill seeks to empower responsible individuals to own and use firearms for self-defense. Despite concerns from the Army Chief about potential anarchy, the bill is gaining traction in the ongoing debate about gun rights in Nigeria.

The current possession of low-grade firearms by many Nigerians, coupled with stringent gun control laws dating back to 1959, has made it difficult for law-abiding citizens to defend themselves against armed non-state actors. The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has called for easier access to gun licenses for these citizens.

The proposed bill, if passed, could address these challenges by allowing certain groups to carry pistols for self-defense, provided they meet specific criteria. These criteria include psychological evaluations and thorough background checks.

Raphael Adebayo, a leading activist in the LiberalizeGunRights campaign, believes that the survey results underscore the need for legislative approval of self-defense measures. As Nigerians continue to grapple with ethnoreligious terrorists and kidnappers, the call for liberalizing gun ownership grows louder.