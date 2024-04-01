Nigerian University Non-Teaching Staff Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Non-teaching staff across Nigeria's public universities, under the banners of SSANU, NAAT, and NASU, have announced plans for an indefinite strike due to unpaid salaries from a previous strike in 2022. The withheld salaries, amounting to five and a half months' worth, have not been paid by the administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, despite a directive from President Bola Tinubu to pay four months' salaries to university staff, which only benefitted teaching staff.

Strike Warning and Government Response

Following a warning strike two weeks ago, the unions' leaders were invited by the House of Representatives to discuss the issue, with promises made to address the concerns after the legislative recess. Despite this, the non-teaching staff are prepared for a full-blown strike if their demands are not met by the end of April, expressing frustration over the government's failure to fulfill agreements and the selective payment of salaries.

The Importance of Non-Teaching Staff

The unions emphasized the critical role of non-teaching staff in university operations, pointing out the disparity in treatment between them and their teaching counterparts. They highlighted the consequences of the strike actions, including the loss of over 100 union members due to financial hardships. The unions are calling for equitable treatment and the acknowledgment of their importance to the university system.

Looking Ahead

As the deadline approaches, the possibility of an indefinite strike looms, which could lead to a complete shutdown of university operations. The unions are urging the government to adequately fund the education sector, arguing that this would not only resolve the current dispute but also have broader positive impacts on the country's security, health, and social issues. The outcome of the upcoming discussions and the government's response will be crucial in determining the future of university operations in Nigeria.