Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court’s Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s Election

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has delivered a verdict in a landmark case that has the potential to redefine the political landscape of Nigeria. The apex court has reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal and upheld the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano State, reinstating 165,000 votes that had been removed by the election petition tribunal.

Earlier, the election petition tribunal had deducted 165,663 votes from Yusuf’s total. The tribunal declared these votes as ‘invalid’ as the ballot papers were not stamped or signed. This led to the declaration of Yusuf’s opponent, Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the duly elected governor.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

The Supreme Court, however, found that the tribunal had not correctly ruled on Yusuf’s qualification to contest the election. It stated that the qualification is an internal matter of a political party and not justiciable. This important distinction led to the reversal of the tribunal’s verdict.

The Supreme Court’s decision has, therefore, reinstated Yusuf’s election as the governor of Kano State. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Yusuf the winner with 1,019,602 votes over Gawuna’s 809,705 votes. This verdict echoes through the hallways of Nigerian politics, reaffirming the diligence of the judiciary and its commitment to upholding the truth.