Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises

In a recent call for action, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the security of citizens amidst escalating crises in the country. The appeal was voiced by the Senate President of NANS, Mr. Elvis Ekudina, during a press conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Deepening Security Crises

The students’ body expressed deep concern over the proliferating security issues in Nigeria, including rampant kidnappings, persistent bandit attacks, and assaults on security personnel. Mr. Ekudina drew attention to a recent attack in Plateau state, which resulted in multiple fatalities, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Call for Comprehensive Investigation

Ekudina urged President Tinubu to ensure thorough investigations into these incidents and hold the culprits accountable. He highlighted the substantial implications of these crises, including the potential for a heavily militarized society and the urgent need for a paradigm shift in security thinking and execution.

Improving Intelligence Gathering

Key to the NANS appeal is the emphasis on enhancing the intelligence gathering capabilities of security agencies to prevent future incidents. Ekudina stressed that this would be instrumental in thwarting future attacks and counterattacks, thereby safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians.

As the news conference concluded, Ekudina underscored the commitment of Nigerian students towards supporting the government in achieving these objectives. He emphasized that the right to life, a fundamental right protected by the Nigerian Constitution, must be upheld and prioritized by the government at all costs.