en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises

In a recent call for action, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the security of citizens amidst escalating crises in the country. The appeal was voiced by the Senate President of NANS, Mr. Elvis Ekudina, during a press conference held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Deepening Security Crises

The students’ body expressed deep concern over the proliferating security issues in Nigeria, including rampant kidnappings, persistent bandit attacks, and assaults on security personnel. Mr. Ekudina drew attention to a recent attack in Plateau state, which resulted in multiple fatalities, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Call for Comprehensive Investigation

Ekudina urged President Tinubu to ensure thorough investigations into these incidents and hold the culprits accountable. He highlighted the substantial implications of these crises, including the potential for a heavily militarized society and the urgent need for a paradigm shift in security thinking and execution.

Improving Intelligence Gathering

Key to the NANS appeal is the emphasis on enhancing the intelligence gathering capabilities of security agencies to prevent future incidents. Ekudina stressed that this would be instrumental in thwarting future attacks and counterattacks, thereby safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians.

As the news conference concluded, Ekudina underscored the commitment of Nigerian students towards supporting the government in achieving these objectives. He emphasized that the right to life, a fundamental right protected by the Nigerian Constitution, must be upheld and prioritized by the government at all costs.

0
Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
14 mins ago
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
In a rigorous defense of the local government reforms implemented by former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Dr. Isa Mohammed Idris, a renowned local government administrator and academic at the Ahmadu Bello University, has stepped forward to counter criticisms reported in the media. These, he claims, are politically motivated attempts to tarnish the legacy of
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
Nigeria's Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection
48 mins ago
Nigeria's Outrage Over Child Marriage: A Call for Cultural Shift and Stronger Child Protection
Fidelity Bank Plc Prepares for Growth with Enhanced Capital Base
48 mins ago
Fidelity Bank Plc Prepares for Growth with Enhanced Capital Base
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
20 mins ago
Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
25 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
Nigerian Talent Manager Soso Soberekon and Reality Star Cindy Survive Car Accidents
31 mins ago
Nigerian Talent Manager Soso Soberekon and Reality Star Cindy Survive Car Accidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
42 seconds
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
2 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
5 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
5 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
7 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
7 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
8 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
8 mins
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
8 mins
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
8 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
58 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app