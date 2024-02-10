NANS Urges NLC, TUC to Halt Strike, Citing Economic Hardships

In an urgent plea, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called upon the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their planned nationwide strike action. The proposed strike, slated to commence in 14 days starting from February 9, 2024, is a response to the recent surge in fuel and electricity prices, a move that has been met with widespread discontent.

NANS, the leading body representing the interests of Nigerian students, has expressed deep concerns over the potential consequences of the impending strike. They argue that such industrial action would only serve to exacerbate the economic hardships already being faced by Nigerians, with students bearing a significant brunt of the impact.

The labour unions' decision to strike comes in light of the government's handling of agreements reached during the October 2023 negotiation meeting. These agreements addressed critical issues such as fuel subsidy removal, devaluation of the naira, inflation, and insecurity. However, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has implored the labour leaders to grant the government more time to implement the agreements, emphasizing that not all of them can be executed simultaneously.

The National Labour Commission's Intervention

In a bid to resolve the escalating tension, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered all parties involved in the strike to settle their outstanding issues and provide an update by February 14, 2024. Despite a memorandum of agreement signed by the Ghana Telecommunications Employees Union (GTEC) and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) on February 8, the parties have agreed to continue engaging as necessary.

The strike was ignited by the government's alleged disregard for the union's conditions of service. As the deadline looms, the NLC, TUC, and NANS find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with the delicate balance between asserting their demands and mitigating the potential adverse effects on the nation's most vulnerable populations.

A Delicate Balance: Demands and Potential Aftermath

While the NLC and TUC stand firm on their demands, they are also acutely aware of the potential ripple effects of their actions. The proposed strike, if carried out, could disrupt essential services, further straining an economy already grappling with inflation and currency devaluation.

Meanwhile, NANS maintains that the strike would have a profound impact on students, potentially disrupting academic calendars and creating additional financial burdens for families struggling to make ends meet.

As the various parties involved engage in dialogue, the hope is that a resolution can be reached that addresses the concerns of the labour unions while minimizing the impact on Nigerian students and the broader population.