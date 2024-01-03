en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Senate Probes N10 billion Restructuring Fund Allocated to NIPOST

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Nigerian Senate Probes N10 billion Restructuring Fund Allocated to NIPOST

The Nigerian Senate has launched an investigation into the allocation of N10 billion restructuring funds to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) by the Federal Ministry of Finance. This probe follows the discovery of irregularities concerning NIPOST’s subsidiaries, leading to allegations of illegal transfer of shares belonging to the federal government to private individuals.

Irregularities in NIPOST’s Subsidiaries

Records from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have revealed that high-ranking officials from both the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and NIPOST hold significant shares in these subsidiaries. The irregularities were detected as of November 8, 2023. Two of the subsidiaries in question are NIPOST Properties and Development Company and NIPOST Transport and Logistics Services Limited. The alleged illegal share transfer has led to a call for immediate winding-up and deregistration of these subsidiaries, deeming their operations as irregular and illegal.

Senate’s Response and Concerns

On December 30, 2023, the Senate passed a resolution in response to these irregularities. It called for a comprehensive investigation into the use of the N10 billion funds, with a recommendation to recover the full amount if it was found to have been misused. The potential consequences of these alleged irregularities have raised concerns among government officials. These officials are particularly worried about the possibility of NIPOST’s valuable assets being lost to private individuals via share inheritance, underlining the critical need to safeguard public assets.

BPE’s Response

The BPE has responded to these allegations, stating that the initial shareholding structure was due to restrictions in the CAC portal. The portal only allowed individual shareholders, which led to the irregularities. However, the BPE assures that the structure has since been rectified to accurately show government entities as the shareholders.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

