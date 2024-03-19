Nigerian Senate Extends 2023 Supplementary Budget Implementation, Passes FIRS 2024 Budget

The Nigerian Senate, in a strategic move aimed at enhancing national financial planning and revenue collection, has extended the implementation period of the 2023 supplementary budget to June 30, 2024, and approved the 2024 budget for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Advertisment

On a notable session held on Tuesday, the Senate amended the timeline for the execution of the N1.3 trillion supplementary budget from March 31 to June 30, 2024. This extension is crucial for the completion of significant projects and to mitigate the risk of uncompleted initiatives, ensuring a smoother transition into the new fiscal year. Spearheaded by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the move underscores the Senate's commitment to fiscal responsibility and project completion.

FIRS 2024 Budget Approval: Aiming for Higher Revenue Collection

Simultaneously, the Senate passed a N446.34 billion budget for the Federal Inland Revenue Service for the year 2024, marking a 39% increase from the previous year's budget. This approval, based on the recommendations of its Finance Committee, allocates funds towards personnel, overhead, and capital expenditures, with a significant focus on enhancing operational activities such as tax automation projects. This budgetary increase reflects the Senate's strategic intent to boost the nation's revenue collection through improved tax administration and infrastructure development.

Further to financial planning and budgetary approvals, the Senate confirmed four appointments for the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), including Gbenga Alade as Managing Director.

This action, alongside the amendment of the Extradition Act to align with international standards against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, demonstrates the Senate's broader legislative agenda to strengthen governance, enhance international cooperation, and improve financial oversight.