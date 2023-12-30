Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024

In a historic move, the Nigerian Senate has passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, approving a total budget of N28.7 trillion, marking an increase of N1.2 trillion from the initial sum proposed by President Bola Tinubu. The budget deficit for the forthcoming fiscal year is set at N9.18 trillion, which is equivalent to 3.88% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This deficit is significantly lower than the N13.78 trillion recorded in 2023.

Crunching the Numbers

Key figures from the budget include statutory transfers at N1.74 trillion, recurrent expenditure at N8.77 trillion, and capital expenditure at a whopping N10 trillion. The budget anticipates a GDP growth of 3.88% for the upcoming fiscal year. The deficit will be financed through new borrowings amounting to N7.83 trillion, proceeds of N298.49 billion from the privatization of government-owned enterprises, and a N1.05 trillion drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans earmarked for specific development projects.

A Special Plenary Session

The Senate’s special plenary session, convened on a Saturday, was dedicated specifically to the consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill. This was a testament to the government’s commitment to keeping the January to December budget cycle policy intact. The bill, presented by President Tinubu and aptly named ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, was passed after the Senate Committee on Appropriation’s report was approved.

Looking Forward

The budget’s passage signifies a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s economic prospects. Despite a delay in presenting the bill to the National Assembly, which resulted in intense pressure on the processing of the bill and limited thorough scrutiny, the Senate has shown resilience in its commitment to fiscal responsibility. The report recommends that the executive should comply with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act in future budget preparations, thereby ensuring a more streamlined and efficient process.