Nigerian Reps Approve Salary Hike for Judicial Officers, CJN's Monthly Earnings Set at N5.39m

The recent passage of a bill by the House of Representatives marks a significant milestone in the remuneration of judicial officers in Nigeria, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola. Initiated by President Bola Tinubu, the bill sets forth a new salary structure, aiming to enhance the welfare and independence of the judiciary by reflecting modern socio-economic conditions.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Remuneration Package

The legislation outlines a monthly total package of N5.39 million for the CJN, with other Supreme Court justices receiving N4.21 million. The President of the Court of Appeal's package is established at N4.48 million, whereas justices of the Court of Appeal will earn N3.73 million monthly. It also specifies packages for other high-ranking judicial positions across the country, including Chief Judges and Grand Khadis, who are slated to receive N3.53 million. These packages encompass basic salaries and a wide array of allowances, aiming to cover nearly every aspect of the judicial officers' professional and personal needs.

Additional Allowances and Benefits

Advertisment

Beyond the basic remuneration, the bill also introduces several other allowances not included in the monthly package. These encompass leave allowances, estacode per night of $2,000 where applicable, and duty tour allowances, among others. A notable inclusion is the severance gratuity of N80.78 million upon the completion of tenure, alongside a motor vehicle loan, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving the overall welfare of judicial officers.

Implications and Future Prospects

This legislative action by the House of Representatives, following President Tinubu's request, signifies a pivotal shift towards recognizing and addressing the long-standing issues of stagnation in judicial remuneration. By aligning the salaries and allowances with current economic realities, this move not only seeks to enhance the living standards of judicial officers but also to fortify the independence and efficiency of the judiciary as a whole. As this new salary structure takes effect, it is anticipated to set a precedent for future reforms in the public sector, aiming at a more motivated and independent judiciary capable of upholding justice and democracy in Nigeria.