Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon Plead for Swift Repatriation under President Tinubu's Leadership

In a heartrending plea, the Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon (NRC), representing approximately 120,000 displaced Nigerians, have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, imploring him to expedite their return to their homeland.

These refugees, who were forced to flee Nigeria over a decade ago due to the brutal onslaught of Boko Haram terrorists, are currently enduring unimaginable hardships in refugee camps scattered across northern Cameroon. Luka Isaac, the president of the NRC, detailed their plight in a poignant letter to President Tinubu, highlighting the deteriorating conditions in the camps, including exploitation, human trafficking, hunger, and health issues.

A once reliable lifeline, the UN High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) and other agencies, can no longer provide the refugees with the basic necessities they once did. The group emphasized that their dire situation necessitates immediate intervention under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

A Cry for Home Amidst Desolation

The refugees yearn for their ancestral homes in Gwoza East, Borno State, from which they were violently uprooted. They have appealed to President Tinubu to enhance security in the region, rebuild the local police station, and establish camps in 21 villages to facilitate their resettlement and economic revival.

Their plea extends to seeking adequate compensation for the losses and hardships they have suffered due to the government's inability to protect them from the terror inflicted by Boko Haram.

The Unseen Burden of Displacement

The refugees' plight is marked by a constant battle against exploitation, human trafficking, and an unending struggle for basic necessities. The erratic supply of food and healthcare coupled with the ever-present threat of violence has pushed them to the brink of despair.

"We are living in constant fear and uncertainty," Luka Isaac expressed in his letter. "Our children are growing up without proper education, and our people are dying due to lack of proper healthcare."

A Call for Responsibility and Action

The UNHCR and Cameroonian authorities have made it clear that the responsibility of repatriating the refugees lies with the Nigerian government. The NRC has urged President Tinubu to honor this obligation and bring an end to their suffering.

"We believe that our return to our ancestral homes will save us from continued harassment and dehumanization," Luka Isaac stated. "We appeal to President Tinubu to take immediate action and help us return home with dignity."

As the world watches, the onus is now on President Tinubu to respond to this desperate plea for help. The fate of 120,000 Nigerian refugees hangs in the balance, their hopes pinned on the promise of renewed hope and a long-awaited return home.