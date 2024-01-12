en English
Nigeria

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
In a recent meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum at Aso Rock villa, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu urged governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritize policies that serve the national interest over political affiliations. Tinubu highlighted the critical need to address the lack of quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure, emphasizing the country’s untapped potential.

Tinubu stressed the necessity for inclusivity, ownership, and sustainability in development policies. He underscored the importance of a shared national vision that transcends party lines and aims to serve all Nigerians. This call to action resonated strongly with Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, who expressed support for the president’s policies and interventions.

Addressing Education and Agriculture with a School Feeding Programme

The president further proposed the implementation of a comprehensive school feeding programme to combat the issue of children being out of school. He extended an invitation to governors, including those from opposition parties, to join the initiative. According to Tinubu, the programme would not only promote education but also stimulate investment in agriculture, particularly livestock farming and dairy.

Furthermore, Tinubu discussed strengthening security measures and bolstering the solid mineral and marine economic sectors. He showcased his readiness to invest in the school feeding initiative and called for the formation of a committee to explore the methods for implementing such policies. The president emphasized that returning children to classrooms should be considered an achievement, and economic growth should be viewed in terms of value and empowerment.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

