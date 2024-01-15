en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry

In a resolute move, the Nigerian Presidency, under President Bola Tinubu has pledged its dedication to thoroughly investigate allegations of fraud within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and its Social Investment Programmes. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, assured the public that no individual would be spared if found culpable, stressing the President’s directive to the EFCC chairman for a thorough, unprejudiced investigation.

Investigation Triggered by Suspicious Transactions

This probe came to light following the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation on January 7, due to a leaked memo suggesting the minister’s involvement in a dubious transfer of N585 million. This incident further intensified the President’s commitment to eradicate corruption, highlighting his zero-tolerance stance on indiscipline and incompetence within his administration.

Further Measures to Combat Corruption

In a bid to further scrutinize the financial architecture of social investment programmes, President Tinubu suspended all activities of the National Social Investment Programme Agency. In its place, a Special Presidential Panel, led by Mr Wale Edun, has been established. Amidst these ongoing investigations, there are whispers of a potential cabinet reshuffle. However, the presidency clarified that any such decisions would be made only after the investigations draw to a conclusion.

Previous Regime Under Scrutiny

The allegations of financial misconduct have led to calls for President Tinubu to investigate the administration of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari. The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, both established during Buhari’s tenure, have been accused of corruption. Detained and questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations involving N37.1 billion social intervention funds, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and the suspended NSIPA National Coordinator find themselves in the eye of a storm.

The EFCC has also reopened investigation into the N772bn fraud cases against some former state governors and ministers. This move has been lauded by civil society groups and lawyers, while the opposition accuses the government of using the investigation to victimize opposition members.

President Tinubu’s administration is demonstrating a clear intention to root out any form of corruption, dereliction of duty, or incompetence within his administration. The thorough investigation into alleged fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and its Social Investment Programmes speaks volumes about the President’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance, setting a strong example for future administrations to emulate.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

