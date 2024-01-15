en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative

In a turn of events that underscore the financial crisis brewing in Nigeria, police officers have threatened to commence a strike from Monday due to non-payment of a fuel subsidy palliative promised by President Bola Tinubu. The palliative was authorized as a response to the removal of subsidies on petrol and the subsequent economic strain it placed on the citizens.

In a bid to ease the financial burden on government workers, President Tinubu authorized a provisional wage increase of N35,000 for all federal government employees paid by the treasury. This increase was slated to be effective from October 2023 to March 2024. However, some police officers have reported that they received the wage increment only for the month of October.

Banking Complications

The salaries of these officers are managed by First Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, and Police Microfinance Bank. The non-payment of the promised wage increase has triggered dissatisfaction among these officers, propelling them towards considering a peaceful protest. The government’s silence on this issue has only added fuel to the fire.

Efforts to reach out to the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, for comments on this matter have proven futile. As the threat of a strike looms, the silence of the government officials raises echoes of concern and anticipation. The days to come will reveal whether the government addresses these grievances or if the police force follows through with its strike warning.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

