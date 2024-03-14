Nigerian Pensioners Rally for Living Wages Amid Economic Hardship, Demand State Action

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) have raised voices against the meager pensions received by retirees, some as low as N1,500, during their South-South zonal forum in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Highlighting the harsh economic conditions, the union called for urgent state government intervention to adjust pensions to a living wage, while also commending Akwa Ibom State for significant gratuity payments.

The forum spotlighted the dire situation of pensioners across the nation, with some members grappling with pensions that barely meet basic needs. This call to action urges state governments to harmonize pension increments for low-income earners, aiming to alleviate the growing hardship. The commendation of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom for releasing N14 billion for gratuity payments underscores a move towards addressing pensioners' grievances and sets a benchmark for other states.

Recommendations and Appeals

During the forum, the NUP outlined several key recommendations and appeals, including the establishment of a pension commission, board, or bureau in Akwa Ibom State to specifically address pensioners' issues.

They also voiced their opposition to merging the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) with the Federal Ministry of Finance, arguing that PTAD's efforts in favor of pensioners should remain distinct and appreciated. The call for inclusion of pensioners in state palliative schemes was reiterated, acknowledging governors who have already taken such commendable steps.

The forum also highlighted the importance of stakeholder support, with Amuboh Orhoghene, Akwa Ibom State Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, committing to consultations with the union for reviewing labor laws to enhance pensioners' welfare.