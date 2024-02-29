Nigerian House of Representatives Passes Bill for National Youth Empowerment

The Nigerian House of Representatives has taken a pivotal step towards youth empowerment and national development by passing the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill for the second time on Thursday, 12th October 2023. This legislative action underscores the government's commitment to harnessing the potential of Nigerian youths in fostering peace, volunteerism, and community services.

Advertisment

Less than two months after its initial passage, the bill was revisited due to new insights that emerged, prompting Hon. Francis E. Waive to propose a motion for its reconsideration. The motion aimed at enhancing the operational framework and functionalities of the Peace Corps, demonstrating the House's dedication to refining the proposal to best serve its purpose. The bill was jointly sponsored by influential figures including the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere.

Empowerment and Peace Building

The Nigerian Peace Corps, established by National Commandant Dickson Akoh over 25 years ago, has been instrumental in the socio-economic empowerment of Nigerian youths. The Corps has contributed significantly to peacebuilding, advocacy, and community development across the nation. With a strong presence in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, and a membership of over 187,000, the organization has made remarkable strides in fostering national unity and development. The recognition by the United Nations in 2013 and the African Union in 2016 further validates the Corps' impactful engagements in socio-economic and peace initiatives.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria's receipt of over 110 awards nationally and internationally speaks volumes of its achievements and the positive influence it has wielded in the lives of Nigerian youths and the broader community. As the bill progresses to the Senate for concurrence and eventually to the President for assent, there is a palpable sense of optimism about the potential for enhanced youth empowerment and the constructive role the Corps will continue to play in nation-building.

The passage of the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill marks a significant milestone in the country's legislative efforts to provide a structured and robust framework for youth empowerment and national development. The envisioned enactment of this legislation heralds a new era of opportunities for Nigerian youths to contribute more effectively to the socio-economic and peace-building processes of the nation.