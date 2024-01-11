en English
Nigeria

Nigerian National Assembly Grapples with Public Perception Crisis Over Constituency Projects

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
Nigerian National Assembly Grapples with Public Perception Crisis Over Constituency Projects

The Nigerian National Assembly, the body responsible for drafting and passing the laws of Africa’s largest democracy, is wrestling with a crisis of public perception. The heart of the issue lies in the execution of constituency projects, a scheme introduced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to ensure the democratic dividends reach all constituents. However, the initiative has been plagued with problems such as budget padding and under-execution, causing tension between lawmakers and sitting presidents.

The Controversy Surrounding Constituency Projects

Constituency projects were positioned as a means to bring direct benefits to the constituents of lawmakers. Still, their implementation has been mired in controversy. Accusations of corruption and mismanagement have been frequent, and in 2016, Obasanjo himself called these projects a source of corruption. He emphasised the need for an investigation into the projects, bringing transparency to their execution. Despite such criticism, the concept of constituency projects has endured, often used as a bargaining chip in the power play between the legislature and the executive.

The Media’s Role in Shaping Public Perception

In the face of the negative perception, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has called for the media to provide more accurate coverage of the National Assembly’s roles and functions. The institute believes that misinformation and misconceptions about the assembly and its duties have contributed significantly to its tarnished image.

The Case of the Rumoured Rice Hoarding

Recently, rumours circulated that lawmakers were hoarding rice meant for constituents. These false claims further fuelled the public’s mistrust of the National Assembly. However, the Presidency swiftly refuted these allegations, stating that the distribution of food items as palliatives was approved by President Bola Tinubu and managed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The article concludes by suggesting that the National Assembly needs to either abandon the constituency projects or detach itself from their execution to improve its image. The current set-up, with its allegations of corruption and mismanagement, is doing more harm than good to the assembly’s standing in the eyes of the public.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

