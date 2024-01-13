Nigerian Ministers David Umahi Inspect Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, Pledging Timely Completion

On January 12, a critical inspection was carried out by Nigerian Ministers David Umahi and Olawale Edun on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, a project that carries significant implications for Nigeria’s socio-economic development. President Bola Tinubu has underscored the highway’s importance, persistently advocating for its timely completion. Originally awarded to Julius Berger Plc, the project had been plagued by issues of security and funding, inhibiting its progress.

Addressing the funding concerns, Works Minister Umahi declared that financial constraints would no longer impede the project. He cited the unwavering commitment of Finance Minister Edun, who affirmed the government’s dedication to promptly funding the highway’s construction. This aligns with President Tinubu’s economic development agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth.

Inspecting Progress and Strategizing

The inspection team, comprising directors from the ministries and the Managing Director of Julius Berger Plc, carefully assessed the project’s progress. They discussed strategies to expedite completion, aiming to deliver on the government’s promise of infrastructure development. The highway, stretching over 375 miles, is a massive undertaking. Despite the immense task, significant progress has already been made on certain sections.

The ministers emphasized the critical role of infrastructure in reducing food prices and curbing inflation. By improving the transportation of agricultural products across the country, the highway will likely stimulate economic activity, benefiting the populace. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, a tight deadline that underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructure development. With the resolved funding issues and a clear strategy in place, the nation eagerly anticipates the highway’s completion.