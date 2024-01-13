en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigerian Ministers David Umahi Inspect Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, Pledging Timely Completion

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Nigerian Ministers David Umahi Inspect Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, Pledging Timely Completion

On January 12, a critical inspection was carried out by Nigerian Ministers David Umahi and Olawale Edun on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, a project that carries significant implications for Nigeria’s socio-economic development. President Bola Tinubu has underscored the highway’s importance, persistently advocating for its timely completion. Originally awarded to Julius Berger Plc, the project had been plagued by issues of security and funding, inhibiting its progress.

Addressing the funding concerns, Works Minister Umahi declared that financial constraints would no longer impede the project. He cited the unwavering commitment of Finance Minister Edun, who affirmed the government’s dedication to promptly funding the highway’s construction. This aligns with President Tinubu’s economic development agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth.

Inspecting Progress and Strategizing

The inspection team, comprising directors from the ministries and the Managing Director of Julius Berger Plc, carefully assessed the project’s progress. They discussed strategies to expedite completion, aiming to deliver on the government’s promise of infrastructure development. The highway, stretching over 375 miles, is a massive undertaking. Despite the immense task, significant progress has already been made on certain sections.

The ministers emphasized the critical role of infrastructure in reducing food prices and curbing inflation. By improving the transportation of agricultural products across the country, the highway will likely stimulate economic activity, benefiting the populace. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, a tight deadline that underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructure development. With the resolved funding issues and a clear strategy in place, the nation eagerly anticipates the highway’s completion.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
14 mins ago
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
In a move that underscores the commitment to the welfare of retired workers, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved a hefty financial package amounting to over N708 million. This considerable sum is earmarked for the payment of benefits to 461 retirees across the state, a decision that will bring relief to many who
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Nigerian Army's 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA
20 mins ago
Nigerian Army's 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom's Correctional Facilities
23 mins ago
Addressing Overcrowding: Calls for Legal Reform in Akwa Ibom's Correctional Facilities
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
16 mins ago
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
16 mins ago
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
19 mins ago
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S.-led Strikes in Yemen Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict, Shifting Middle East Dynamics
9 seconds
U.S.-led Strikes in Yemen Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict, Shifting Middle East Dynamics
Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly
12 seconds
Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly
Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Leads Taiwan Election Amid Global Attention
57 seconds
Democratic Progressive Party's William Lai Leads Taiwan Election Amid Global Attention
Mass Protests in Poland Challenge Government's Media Policies and Arrests of Opposition Members
2 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Challenge Government's Media Policies and Arrests of Opposition Members
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
3 mins
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
4 mins
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
7 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app