Nigerian Minister Calls for Skilled Tech Workforce to Drive Public Sector Digital Transformation

Leading the charge for digital transformation in Nigeria's public sector, Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, underscored the critical role of a skilled tech workforce. The call to action was made at a one-day event titled "Talent, Technology and Transformation," organized by DevsInGovernment in collaboration with Galaxy Backbone. DevsInGovernment is a community comprising technology experts within the Nigerian civil service.

In line with President Bola Tinubu's mandate to leverage technology for making government services more accessible and efficient, Tijani highlighted the necessity of a tech-proficient workforce. The mission at hand is to build and maintain advanced technology structures. The minister announced his plans to establish a dedicated hub for technologists to encourage innovation and receive government support.

Enabling Environment for Tech Growth

Faruk Yabo, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, discussed the importance of creating an enabling environment for development across various sectors. This includes implementing supportive policies and regulatory frameworks. He cited the digitization of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation as an example of the progress made in this direction.

Abdul-Malik Suleiman, Acting Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone, emphasized the significance of professional communities in achieving digital transformation. He applauded the minister's efforts in establishing such a community. According to Suleiman, DevsInGovernment will be instrumental in helping IT professionals grow and contribute to a transformative public service.