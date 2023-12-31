Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024

Following intense deliberation, the Nigerian legislature has given the green light to a revised 2024 budget of 28.77 trillion naira ($34 billion).

This reflects an upward adjustment from the initially proposed 27.5 trillion naira in response to anticipated higher revenues and the impact of a depreciating currency.

Revised Budget to Boost Export Income

Under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian government expects a substantial increase in revenue from state-owned enterprises. The projected average exchange rate has been adjusted to 800 naira to the dollar, a significant alteration that is likely to enhance Nigeria’s export income.

The 2024 budget, which estimates a 3.9% deficit of GDP, is designed to accommodate economic growth projected at 3.88%. Tinubu’s administration is currently grappling with economic challenges, including the removal of a long-standing petrol subsidy and the eradication of currency controls. These measures have resulted in the highest inflation rate Nigeria has seen in two decades.

These economic reforms are part of Tinubu’s campaign promises to rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy. However, Nigeria continues to grapple with high deficits due to low tax revenues and declining oil production, which necessitates increased borrowing.

Nigeria’s Security Concerns

Beyond economic challenges, Nigeria is also wrestling with severe security issues, highlighted by a recent attack in Plateau state by suspected herdsmen that resulted in at least 140 fatalities. The security situation remains a critical challenge for Tinubu’s administration, which is yet to unveil a comprehensive strategy to address it.

The approved 2024 budget will now be sent to President Tinubu to be signed into law, marking a crucial step in addressing the country’s economic and security challenges.