en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:24 am EST
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024

Following intense deliberation, the Nigerian legislature has given the green light to a revised 2024 budget of 28.77 trillion naira ($34 billion).

This reflects an upward adjustment from the initially proposed 27.5 trillion naira in response to anticipated higher revenues and the impact of a depreciating currency.

Revised Budget to Boost Export Income

Under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian government expects a substantial increase in revenue from state-owned enterprises. The projected average exchange rate has been adjusted to 800 naira to the dollar, a significant alteration that is likely to enhance Nigeria’s export income.

The 2024 budget, which estimates a 3.9% deficit of GDP, is designed to accommodate economic growth projected at 3.88%. Tinubu’s administration is currently grappling with economic challenges, including the removal of a long-standing petrol subsidy and the eradication of currency controls. These measures have resulted in the highest inflation rate Nigeria has seen in two decades.

These economic reforms are part of Tinubu’s campaign promises to rejuvenate Nigeria’s economy. However, Nigeria continues to grapple with high deficits due to low tax revenues and declining oil production, which necessitates increased borrowing.

Nigeria’s Security Concerns

Beyond economic challenges, Nigeria is also wrestling with severe security issues, highlighted by a recent attack in Plateau state by suspected herdsmen that resulted in at least 140 fatalities. The security situation remains a critical challenge for Tinubu’s administration, which is yet to unveil a comprehensive strategy to address it.

The approved 2024 budget will now be sent to President Tinubu to be signed into law, marking a crucial step in addressing the country’s economic and security challenges.

0
Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024

By Waqas Arain

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Barbados Sees Cautious Spending During New Year's Celebrations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimis ...
@China · 17 mins
Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimis ...
heart comment 0
A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023
Afghanistan’s National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan's National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges
Pakistan’s IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation’s economy

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's IT sector scales new heights, marking a paradigm shift in the nation's economy
China’s Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand

By Geeta Pillai

China's Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
2 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
4 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
6 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
7 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
9 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
10 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
12 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
13 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
16 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
17 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
17 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
38 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app