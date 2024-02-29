House of Representatives Advocates Two-Week UTME Registration Extension for Students

The Nigerian House of Representatives has taken a significant step to ensure that more students can partake in the upcoming 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by calling for a two-week extension of the registration period. This decision, fueled by the current economic challenges facing many families, aims to provide a fair opportunity for all prospective candidates.

In a plenary session led by the Speaker, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, the House adopted a motion titled "Need to extend UTME registration by JAMB," sponsored by Hassan Shinkafi. Highlighting the economic difficulties as a major barrier preventing families from registering their wards within the initial timeline, Shinkafi's motion emphasized the importance of extending the registration deadline to foster wider coverage and participation in this year's UTME. The registration exercise, which started on January 15, was initially set to conclude on February 26, 2024.

Legislative Support for Educational Access

The unanimous support from House members for the motion underscores the legislative body's commitment to ensuring that education remains accessible, especially under challenging economic conditions. By urging the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the registration period, the lawmakers aim to mitigate the impact of the economic situation on students' educational opportunities. The House also mandated its relevant committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to ensure that the extension is implemented effectively.

The proposed extension is not merely a response to the current economic crisis but a strategic move to ensure broader participation in higher education. By allowing additional time for registration, JAMB can accommodate a larger number of candidates, thereby enhancing the diversity and inclusivity of the examination process. This decision is expected to have a positive impact on the educational landscape in Nigeria, offering hope and opportunity to many families affected by economic constraints.

The call to action by the House of Representatives is a clear indication of the government's recognition of education as a vital tool for empowerment and societal development. As the relevant authorities work towards implementing this extension, the focus remains on creating equitable access to education for all Nigerians, regardless of their economic background.