Nigerian House Committee Dismisses N178 Billion NPA Debt Petition Against Mohammed Bello-Koko

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions in Nigeria recently addressed a contentious issue involving the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko. A petition alleging financial mismanagement to the tune of N178 billion in bad debt, as reported in the NPA's 2019 audited financial statement, was brought to the committee's attention by the Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria. However, this petition was dismissed after the petitioners failed to appear at the hearing, marking a significant turn in the case.

The allegations centered around a sharp increase in doubtful debt from N135 billion in 2018 to N173 billion by 2019, raising serious concerns about the financial stewardship under Bello-Koko's management. The petition aimed to hold the NPA accountable for what was perceived as a lack of transparency and potential financial mismanagement. This situation drew the attention of the public and stakeholders, eager for a resolution and clarity on the matter.

Committee's Decision and Reasoning

During the scheduled hearing, the absence of the petitioners for the sixth time was met with frustration by the committee, led by Chairman Mike Etaba. Citing the consistent failure of the petitioners to present their case in person, the committee decided to dismiss the petition for lack of merit. This decision underscores the challenges in addressing allegations of financial mismanagement within public institutions, especially when accusers do not follow through with their claims in a formal setting.

The dismissal of the petition not only clears Mohammed Bello-Koko and the NPA of the allegations but also raises questions about the process of holding public officials accountable. While the decision signifies a legal and procedural victory for Bello-Koko and the NPA, it also highlights the importance of due diligence and the need for accusers to substantiate their claims to ensure transparency and accountability in public administration.